We are the global leader in commercial real estate services and investments. With services, insights and data that span every dimension of the industry, we create solutions for clients of every size, in every sector and across every geography.
Learn more
What
We Do
Insights & Research
Deliver market knowledge and global insights
Our 500 global researchers offer actionable intelligence and a multi-dimensional perspective that is unparalleled in the industry.Explore Insights & Research
Services
Create the real estate solutions of tomorrow
Let us help you:
- Invest in real estate
- Plan, lease & occupy
- Design & build
- Manage properties & portfolios
- Transform business outcomes
Careers
Join us
We don't just realise the potential in real estate. We help you realise your potential.Explore Careers
Latest insights
This report showcases our top 15 Tech Destinations outside of London to inform the decision‑making process for both occupiers and investors.
Carla Harris joins The Weekly Take to offer tips and insights on getting ahead in business—from relationship building to seizing opportunity to opening doors more widely to people of all backgrounds and experiences.
Our commitment
Minimising the environmental impact of the built environment is both a responsibility and an opportunity. We’re making proactive decisions to ensure a sustainable future.
An inclusive culture is a thriving culture. We are committed to our employees feeling safe, valued and heard.